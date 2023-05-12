Ralph A. Whipkey, 55, of Mineral City, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born July 11, 1967, in Canton to the late Richard and Stella (Wendell) Whipkey.

He was a multi-state licensed fire suppression inspector and installer and was a tree trimmer. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1985 where he played percussion in the Carrollton High School Band through his high school years. He was a 4-H member in Carroll County for many years and is a U.S. Army Veteran. He was always joking around and making people laugh and smile.

He is survived by a daughter, Heather (Josh) Cantrell of Colorado; two sisters, Audrey (David) Whitacre of Kentucky, and Maryann (Bud) Smith of Harlem Springs; brother, Doug (Cheri) Whipkey of Augusta; sister-in-law, Shawn Wilson, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Linda and Rick Shank, and a brother, Ike Wilson.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. in the Augusta Christian Church followed by burial in the Augusta Cemetery with full military honors.

