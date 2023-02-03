Ralph “Ike” Carson, 88, resident of Shelby, Ohio, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Bergholz, Ohio to Harold and Hattie Pearl (Anderson) Carson.

Ike was a graduate of Bergholz High School. He married Juanita (Provan) Carson of New Philadelphia, Ohio in 1958; they celebrated their 64th anniversary in October with a visit to the Zoar Dance Pavilion where they first met in 1956.

From 1957-1959 he served in the United States Army, between the Korean conflict and Vietnam War. Ike was an Ohio State Highway Patrolman from 1959-1970 and served as Director of Corporate Investigations for the United Telephone Company (later Sprint), retiring in 1993.

Ike was a member of the Freemasons. He loved working with tools in his woodshop. A skilled craftsman, Ike created beautiful pieces for his family and friends to enjoy. An excellent problem solver and handyman, he could fix just about anything. Ike took great pride in caring for his home and family. He valued the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them about music, dancing, craftsmanship, fun, and life in general. He loved playing cards, checkers, and chess.

Survivors include his loving wife, Juanita; children, Scott (Cheryl) Carson of Lancaster, Cathy Carson of Powell, Brian (Holly) Carson of Galion, and Caren Carson of Shelby; grandchildren, Andrew (Kelsey) Carson, Derek Carson, Aaron Carson, Jordann Garrett, Jackie Garrett, Carson Garrett, and Sophie Carson; great-grandchildren, Bennie and Cameron Carson; sisters, Mary Lois (Carson) Banfield of Culver, IN, and Bertha (Carson) Dill of Charleston, SC; as well as many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by sisters, Lela (Carson) George, Martha (Carson) Christen, Betty (Carson) Moore, Sarah (Carson) Haney, Alice (Carson) Thomas and his brother, Richard (Dick) Carson.

Calling hours will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 4-6 p.m.

A memorial service will immediately follow with Pastor James Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital and Research Institute at The Ohio State University.

