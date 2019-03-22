Ralph J. Scott passed away March 21, 2019, at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Ralph was born April 12, 1939 to the late Dwight and Golda Scott of New Harrisburg.

He graduated in 1956 from Carrollton High School and joined the Army in 1962 as Military Police. Ralph worked in sales with National Life Insurance Co. and Beitner/Capital Tire Co. of Dover, until his retirement. Upon his retirement he resided in Myrtle Beach for the last 17 years. Ralph adored his children and grandchildren. He was also very easy going and loved to make people laugh.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Deaydra J. Scott of Dallas, TX, Brittany R. Drew of Conway, SC and son, R.J. L. Scott of Boardman, OH; granddaughters, Camryn and Logan Scott of Dover, Olivia and Savannah Drew of Conway, SC; grandsons, Tayden and Leander Scott of Boardman; a brother, Kenneth Scott of Carrollton; ex-wife, Janeen Scott of Scio, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sisters, Nancy Buckridge of New Harrisburg and Norma Grunder of Carrollton and a grandson, Parker Scott of Dover.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 1 p.m. at New Harrisburg Cemetery. Pastor Dave Baker will be officiating the services. His services are under the guidance and care of Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton.