Ralph Lynn Staley, 74, of Carrollton, died June 12, 2022, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Canton, Ohio to the late Ralph and Lillian (Steigner) Staley.

He was a 1966 graduate of Carrollton High School and an Army veteran. He retired from Hendrickson in 2011.

Ralph was a family man. He enjoyed time spent with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Ralph was an OSU fan and had a love for the game of golf.

He was loved so and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Eshelman) Staley of 51 years; a sister, Norman Clark of Carrollton; brother-in-law, William Eshelman of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Missy (Shane) Russell of Dellroy, and Christy (Thatcher) Thomas of Moreland Hills; and 4 grandchildren, Madeline and Brady Russell and Holden and Austin Thomas.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Friends and family can leave condolences at doddsfuneralhomes.com.