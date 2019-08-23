Ramon F. Carson, 85, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Frank and Lota Paisley Carson, he was born Aug. 10, 1934 in Bergholz, OH.

Ray was employed by Columbia Gas for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was a professional musician all his life and was honored with his name in the country music archives in Bowling Green, KY.

He is survived by two sons, Deral (Leslee) Carson of Marysville, OH and Kevin Carson of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Meranda Gee, Joshua Carson and Briana Carson; and a great grandchild, Avacyn Gee. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, in 2016.

In accordance with Ray’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service was held.