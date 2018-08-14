Randall Arbogast

Randall (Randy) Arbogast went to be with The Lord Tuesday Aug. 7.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Lilly (Sandefur) Arbogast, two sons Chad (Amy) Arbogast and Adam (Christine) Arbogast, and five grandchildren Alexis, Jordyn, Payton, Aidyn and Cole.

Also surviving are his mother and step father Martha (Russ) King, a special Aunt, Mary Cooper, a brother, Vic (Robin) Arbogast, three sisters, Marlene Habony, Jackie (Bill) Williams, and Charlene (Shawn) Herron, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom were very important to him.

There will be a luncheon at Dellroy Church of Nazarene Saturday, Aug. 11, from 11:30-1 p.m. for anyone wishing to attend, followed by a celebration of life memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, and because of Randy’s love for teaching youth about the saving grace of Jesus, please send donations to the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene Youth Group PO Box 102 Dellroy, OH 44620 or Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

The family was assisted with service arrangements by Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.