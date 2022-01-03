Randall Mills, 71, of North Canton, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Aultman Woodlawn.

A son of the late Walter and Marilynn Mitten Mills, he was born May 15, 1950, in Canton, Ohio. Randall retired from North Canton City Schools.

Randall is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, the former Kathy Reasoner; two children, Julie Zimmerman (Brian Zimmerman) and Brett Mills; a grandchild, Alivia Zimmerman; and a brother, Ronald Mills.

In accordance with his wishes, a private graveside service was held.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.