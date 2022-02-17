Randall Scott Casper, 61, of Malvern, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

He was born March 5, 1960, in Canton, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Fisher) Casper.

He had worked for and retired from Timken Steel as a Machine Operator after 30 years of service. He was a 1978 graduate of Malvern high school where he also coached girls basketball as a head and assistant coach for over 30 years. He loved and supported Malvern Hornet Athletics and all the students he mentored over the years. He truly loved what he did and was delighted to be known to so many as “Coach” Casper.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Beth Casper of Winnabow, NC, and sister in-law, Diane Casper of Canton.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Casper.

Following cremation, a Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 25, at 2 p.m. in St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson officiating.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.