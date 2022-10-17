Randy L. Crowl, 68, of Malvern, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in the Arbors of Minerva from complications from diabetes and kidney disease.

He was born Sept. 11, 1954, in Canton, to William and Margaret (Locke) Crowl.

He was a truck driver for O.D. Hoke and Son and then drove for All Out as a water truck driver. His real love was cars. He spent some time working for Tom Klimko Car Sales and Wendell Ford before starting his dream of owning his own car lot. In 1999 he founded Randy Crowl Auto Sales in Malvern. His kindness and humor will be missed!

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Bette (Rockwell) Crowl, whom he married March 31, 1972; and his children, Cynthia Hale, R.J. Pope, Melissa Getchey, Tony Gorrell, and Joe Gorrell; two brothers, Jerry and Bill Crowl; mother-in-law, Marie Radabaugh; 8 grandchildren, Alex, Maddie, Mitchell, Ben, Makayla, Katelyn, Samantha, and Colin; and a great-granddaughter, Callie.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Jack Crowl.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Classic 57 Restaurant in Minerva.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.