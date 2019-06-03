Ray E. Ketchum, 84

Ray Eugene Ketchum, 84, of Salineville, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Aultman Hospital Canton, OH.

He was born at home in Salineville Nov. 5, 1934 to Earl Franklin and Minnie (Mardis) Ketchum.

Ray graduated from Carrollton High School. He then married Nancy Lorraine Blackburn Nov. 18, 1955. They celebrated 63 years. He retired from the Carroll County Highway Dept. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge #124 of Carrollton. He enjoyed Mountain Men Camping and woodworking. He built his own house. Ray also belonged to the Carroll County Mounted Deputies under Sheriff Dean Yeager.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine, and their children, Judy (Ray) Brewer of Salineville; Dennis (Kathy) Ketchum of Mechanicstown; Kevin (Beth) Ketchum of Austintown, OH; and Melanie (Butch) Wartluft of Mechnicstown; a brother, Earl (Carol) Ketchum of Salineville; two sisters, Velma (Lester) Wellon and Ruth Walters, both of Carrollton; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard.

Calling hours for Ray was Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Maple Cotton Funeral Home. The funeral service was Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Kensington, OH with Pastor Ed Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville.