Ray Leonard George, 81, of New Baltimore, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

He was born July 28, 1938 in Carrollton to the late Leonard and Martha (Shepard) George.

Ray worked for various firms as an architect after graduating from Kent State University. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Sara Francis Carney, July 16, 1961. In his 43 years as a member of New Baltimore Community Church, it has been his true joy to serve the Lord and others. Ray will be remembered as a patient, caring man who enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sara; children, Megan (Joe) McDaniel, Molly (Edward) Wawrzynski, Andrew (LuAnn) George, and Melissa (Kevin) Gullion; 12 grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel), Jennifer, and Abby Brock, Jacob, Rachel and Meredith Wawrzynski, Alexander and Sarahanne George, Katie, Molly, Emily and Anne Gullion; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Kolten, Matthew, and Sophia; and a sister, Kay Wagner of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Joseph Wawrzynski.

Calling hours are Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. Funeral services are Friday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at New Baltimore Community Church with Ken Baker and Kevin Gullion officiating. There are calling hours in the church one hour prior to services Friday from 10-11 a.m. Final resting place is New Baltimore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alliance Pregnancy Center.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

