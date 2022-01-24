Raymond Brian Hellyer Sr., 56, of Litchfield, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

A son of Raymond A. Hellyer and Ruth Ann Miller, he was born April 3, 1965, in Alliance, Ohio.

Brian served his country enlisting in the United States Army after graduating from Springfield High School. Brian was larger than life, the loudest person in the room and left everyone better off than how he found them, he truly was selfless. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially baseball, softball, and golf, but his real passion was his work in the telecommunications field in which he owned and operated his own business, BGG Communications for over 25 years. When not working, he loved spending time with his family and his six pugs, Stella, Gotti, Mortie, Leila, Miya, and Little. Brian loved being a Pap and could be found anywhere his grandchildren were. Be it attending school functions, sporting events, or any other activity, they were his truest joy. His memberships included VFW Post 5137 in Medina, Medina Moose 647, and Heartland Community Church in Medina.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, the former Paula Uhas; son, Raymond B. (Rachel) Hellyer Jr. of Canton, Ohio; three daughters, Holland (Mathew) Duliban of Canton, Ohio, Tylor Hellyer of Canton, Ohio, and Brogan Joynson of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Rylan, Jace, Camden, Aasah, Lucy, Hudson, Cali, Jensen, Carter, and Arias; brother, Nathan Miller of Amsterdam, Ohio; three sisters, Sharon (Dominick) Aquino of Dunedin, FL, Ayme (Kevin) Hying of Minerva, Ohio, and Jessica (Russell) Hertel of Minerva, Ohio; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Brian is preceded in death by a grandson, Connor B. Hellyer; father, David R. Miller; brother, Brett J. Hellyer; grandparents, Alan and Jeanie Miller, and his beloved pug, Bella Sue.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. in the Amsterdam Community Church of God.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Amsterdam Community Church of God in Amsterdam, Ohio, with Rev. David Guess officiating.

Burial will follow in the Germano Cemetery with full military honors.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with funeral arrangements.