Raymond C. Noble

Raymond Craig Noble died Dec. 25, 2018, at his home in Lakeland, FL.

He was born Aug. 8, 1955 to Raymond and Loretta (Bright) Noble, who survive, along with his wife, Patricia (Gooding) Noble; a daughter, Tracy Gibson; a son, Derrick Noble; a grandson, Riley Gibson; a twin brother, Gregory Noble and brother, Jeff Noble.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy (Noble) Borders.

Craig attended Carrollton High School where he was a member of the track team. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for 20 years, including Desert Storm, retiring as a Staff Sergeant. He was employed 15 years for the Polk Sheriff’s office detention department. His hobbies included being a magician, mentalist, playing the guitar and martial arts. He and his brother, Gregory, performed their magic acts at various venues.

Services were held at the Lanier Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL.