Raymond E. Lashley, Sr., 69, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He was born Jan. 14, 1953, in Perrysville to Carl Lashley and Vina Smith.

Raymond retired in 2002 from G.T.E., where he worked as a utility line man. He was a member of Church of Christ. His passion was his family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Raymond married Helen “Sue” (Bake) Lashley on April 20, 2002.

Survivors include his mother, Vina Smith of Carrollton, Ohio; his wife, Helen “Sue” Lashley of Carrollton, Ohio; six children, Ray (Amy) Lashley, Jr. of East Liverpool, Ohio, Matthew (Dana) Lashley of Washington State, Katrina (Kevin) Moore of Carrollton, Ohio, David Lashley of Louisville, Ohio, Megan Lashley of Sarasota, Florida, and Cody Johnson of Carrollton, Ohio; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Debbie Smith; and three brothers, Larry Osborn, Gary Osborn, and Carl Raymond Lashley.

Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Sue Lashley; his father; two sisters, Vivian Teeters and Sandra Jackson; and a granddaughter.

There are no services planned at this time per Raymond’s wishes.