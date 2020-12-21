Raymond Earl Scott III, 54, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Dec. 17, 2020.

He had a giant heart, followed by a stern hand if you needed it. He had love for so many people and was the first one to give you the shirt off his back. No matter your struggle or your background, if you were lucky enough to know him and be a part of his life, you were a part of the inner circle. Family was the most important to him, especially his dogs. Everyone who crossed his path was impacted by him in one form or another; he undoubtedly left his mark on this world.

Ray is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Earl Scott, and his best friend and furry companion, Jo-Jo.

He leaves behind his mother, Nancy Scott; Butch (Debbie) Riggle; siblings, Tracy Scott, Christine Scott, Raymond “J.R.” (Sharon) Scott II, and Stacey (Joel) Bowman; wife, Delores Scott; children and grandchildren, Miranda Hayden (Sam Moser) and Quintin, Briana (Tim) Grimes, Lexis, Landen, Alec, and Holden, Mikki Scott (Brent Hoover) Katen and Zoie, Dusty (Jen) Scott, Aubree and Gage, Jarron (Jon-Jon and Jay Jay) Church, Ryon (Marley) Wilson, Misty Scott, Steven Hickman, Macala, Riley, Colten, Ava, and Haven, and Zack Price. He also leaves behind so many friends who he touched; this page will not be big enough.

A celebration of life for Raymond Scott III (Big Sexy) will be held at the VWF Post 3301 on Dec. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. til close, as this was his favorite place to be besides home.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.