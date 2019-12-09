Raymond K. Ray, 77, of Canton, passed away Monday morning Dec. 9, 2019 at the Ridgewood Hospice Center in Akron.

A son of the late William Archie and Leona Blazer Ray, he was born Jan. 13, 1942 in Carrollton, Ohio.

Raymond was a United States Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Josefina Ray; a brother, James Ray; three sisters, Norma Rutledge, Lois Kirby, Ruth Ann Tinlin and many nieces and nephews.

Along with is parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.