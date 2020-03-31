Raymond L. Nicholas (Lloyd), 89, of Carrollton, passed away March 27, 2020.

Born Sept. 11, 1930 in Clay County, WV, son of the late General Custer and Hollie (Drake) Nicholas.

Lloyd was married to Evelyn (Davis) on Sept. 23, 1951. He graduated from Clay County High School on May 19, 1950. He proudly served our country as a Marine from 1952 to 1954, being honorably discharged as a CPL. He was a retiree from Timken Roller Bearing in Canton. He earned his private pilot license and owned his own Cessna airplane of which they traveled in, as well as their motorhome and Harley Davidson motorcycle, spending many winters in Florida as snowbirds.

Preceding him in death are his spouse of 64 years, and siblings, Ray, Forrest, Josephine McNutt, Fannie Fiocchi and Arthur.

Surviving are his children, Garry Nicholas of Florida, and Diane (David) McNutt of Carrollton; grandchildren, Rick Nicholas, Monica Cramer, and David Mcnutt; great grandchildren, Erin Green, Jessi Cramer, Madison Cramer, Colton Mcnutt, Brantley Mcnutt, and Kasey Nicholas, all from Carrollton, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service with arrangements by Cotton Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Arbors of Minerva for their kindness.