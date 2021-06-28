Raymond P. Hockenberry, 79, of Magnolia, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

He was born April 21, 1942, in Malvern, Ohio, a son of the late Delmar and Frances (Eibel) Hockenberry, and was a life resident of this area.

Ray retired from Metalico Annaco where he was a crane operator. He loved all the dogs he had, enjoyed working on cars, watching war documentaries and NASCAR, and was a member of the Carrollton Eagles. Ray honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-70.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Joanne (Jerry) Withers; his long-time companion, Norma Bowen; two granddaughters and two great-grandsons, Brandis (John) Lewis, and their sons, Ryker and Braxton, and Tara (Mike) Werick; two sisters, Shirley Essig and Betty Horton; his brother, Ronnie (Paula) Hockenberry, and his beloved dog, Shorty.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 1 at 2 p.m. in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Dale Roberts officiating and with Military Honors.

There will be no visitation.

