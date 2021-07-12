Raymond T. Bryan, 80, of Perry Twp., in Salem, Ohio, passed away at his home at 8:14 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021.

He was born Aug. 31, 1940, in Canton, Ohio, to his parents the late George and Rita (Kelley) Bryan.

Ray was a 1958 graduate of Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ohio, and has remained active with his class and involved with the planning of his class reunions. He served in the Army Reserves and has been self-employed for most of his life doing home improvement jobs along with selling raspberries that he raised on his property. He married his wife, the former Denise Duke, Sept. 12, 1964, and shared 55 years of marriage together until her passing Feb. 24, 2020. Recently, he attended church in Salem at the Church at the Center. Ray encompassed the great commandment to “love thy neighbor as thyself”. He took it upon himself to make sure that all the neighbors around him knew one another. If someone new moved in, he was one of the first to be on their doorstep introducing himself and then he would inquire if they knew any of the other neighbors and if not, he would say, “Let’s go”, and away he went with new neighbors in tow introducing them all around the neighborhood. He was an active volunteer at “The Big Reach Center of Hope” food pantry in Greenford, Ohio. It was there that he spent many hours helping families who had fallen on hard times and making them feel cared for and at ease. Ray also used his gift of woodworking to build stools. Over the years he made and gave away 119 stools, mainly to children. When he would meet people in the community, it was often said to him that they had a stool that Ray had lovingly made. Ray lived his life serving others, loving others, and being a friend to everyone around him. His friends and family and the communities he served will miss him greatly. It will most certainly be said of him that “He may be gone from our sight, but never gone from our hearts”.

Ray is survived by his siblings, Mary (Scott) Rutledge of Carrollton, Deloris (Ron) Marquart of Columbus, Donna (Ron) Edie of Bowerston, Earl (Tonya) Bryan and William Bryan of Kensington, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ray is preceded in death by his siblings, John and Leonard Bryan, Joann Burns, Eileen Roberts, and David, who died in infancy.

There will be no services held per his request.

Care was entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services of Salem, Ohio.