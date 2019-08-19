Rebecca Jane Toothman, 72, of Alliance, passed away at her home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Rebecca was born in Weston, WV, May 28, 1947 to James and Virginia Lovett.

Jane was a homemaker and a member of the Alliance Baptist Temple. Jane loved her family immensely. She was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a great love for fishing.

Jane is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Toothman of Alliance; two sons, John (Angela) Toothman, Jr. of Carrollton and Brian (Melissa) Toothman of East Rochester; a daughter, Lynn Scott of Minerva; grandchildren, Austin Toothman, Anakin Toothman, Ashley Toothman, Dominic Toothman, Avery Toothman, Casey Scott, and Clay Scott; and two brothers, Pete Lovett and Richard Lovett.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Alliance Baptist Temple, 1441 W. Vine St., Alliance, OH, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Randy Payne officiating. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.