Rev. James “Jim” N. McConnell, 99, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio.

Son of the late Robert R. and Callie (Waud) McConnell, he was born Aug. 27, 1923, in Jefferson County, Ohio.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the 736 tank battalion. After receiving his bachelor’s degree of Divinity from Asbury University, Jim graduated from Oberlin Seminary. He was a minister in the United Methodist Church for 35 years, preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Jim was also a member of the East Ohio United Methodist conference and associated with the Carrollton United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Marvin L. (Linda) McConnell of North Canton; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew McConnell; and two sisters, Kathleen Wrkich, and Patricia Fellows of Mingo Junction.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Grace M. (Tedrick) McConnell in 2007, whom he married June 15, 1958; two sisters, Maxine (Ross) Townsend, and Marge (Clyde) Beebe; and brothers-in-law, George Wrkich and Jim Fellows.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, in Westview Cemetery of Carrollton, officiated by Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh.

Jim loved to play shuffleboard, both indoors and out. A donation in lieu of flowers towards a shuffleboard roof will help others to also enjoy the game of shuffleboard in all kinds of weather, as Jim did.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s honor to Canton Parks and Recreation 1615 Stadium Park Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, Attention: Amie Biltz with “for shuffleboard roof” on the memo line.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.