Rich (Richard) F. Von Kanel

1949 – 2020

On the morning of May 4th, 2020, Rich passed away unexpectedly while mowing the lawn of his childhood home across the street from his residence in Louisville, Ohio. Rich had many hobbies including caring for his many collections and researching the history of each item, maintaining his cars, working on his properties, family genealogy, watching old war movies and 1950’s sitcoms, golden oldies music, walks to Louisville (Louisville lovebirds / the walkers always holding hands), his many pets, Louisville Leopards football, and drinking quality craft beer. He loved animals and had pets most of his life. Rich always maintained a childhood nostalgia and sense of curiosity. This curiosity was obvious in every facet of his life, he often said he still acted like a 10-year-old.

Born March 27, 1949 at Timken Mercy Hospital, Rich was raised in Louisville and graduated from Louisville High School in 1967. In 1971, Rich completed a bachelor’s degree in History with a minor in English from Kent State University. He then taught English and History at Carrollton High School for 30 years, retiring in 2001. On June 23, 1973 he married Loretta E. Shaw and they were happily married for 46 years. Rich and Loretta spent a lot of time with family and many weekends and summer days taking their nieces and nephews to Leopards football games, classic car shows, going on Jeep, ATV, and go-cart rides, fishing, swimming, playing ping pong, watching re-runs of the Andy Griffith show, going to restaurants, and staying up late to watch Johnny Carson, David Letterman, or Big Chuck and Lil’ John.

Rich spent every day enjoying life. He loved being outdoors and really enjoyed exercise. Even after retirement he would get up early (usually before sunrise) and immediately go outside to complete his routine, which often included mowing the lawn or shoveling snow, refusing to ever buy a riding mower or snowplow because he genuinely enjoyed the work. He was a wonderful and beloved husband, uncle, brother, teacher, and friend to many. He spent the remaining moments of his life outside on the property where he was raised, in the neighborhood that filled him with so much joy and childhood memories that he loved to share with all of us.

Rich is survived by his wife, Loretta Von Kanel and their many nieces and nephews, William (Lisa) J. Ecrement Jr. of Alliance, Ohio, Timothy H. (Lori) Ecrement of Waynesburg, Ohio, Angela R. (Dan) Greathouse of Southington, Ohio, Heather J. (John) Olenik of Minerva, Ohio, Stephen M. (Mariamar) Ecrement of Ludlow, MA, Kelly (Matt) Green of Hartville, Ohio, and Wendy (Kraig) Menegay of Louisville, Ohio; their 16 great nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Fred C. Von Kanel (2009) and Evelyn M. (Wilkinson) Von Kanel (1983); sister, Jeanne (Von Kanel) Ecrement (2019); and in-laws, William J. Ecrement Sr. (2017), and Loraine Warner (2016).

Rich’s family will receive friends Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.

Per the recommendations outlined in the Governor’s Responsible Restart Ohio Plan we will be limiting those visiting with the family to no more than (10) at any one time. Visitors will be required to wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Please respect others and avoid arriving at the funeral home in large groups.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

