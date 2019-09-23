Richard Allen Boley, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Sept. 20, 2019.

Born Dec. 17, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Lillian (Slayman) Boley.

Richard graduated from Perrysville High School in 1950. He retired from Smith & Nephew in Carrollton as Maintenance Foreman. He was a farmer and a faithful member of Carrollton Assembly of God Church for 62 years.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Frances P. (Wallace) Boley; a son, Richard Allen Boley Jr.; 7 brothers, Joe, Bill, George, Jim, Henry, Earl and John; a sister, Catherine W. Lucas; and a great granddaughter, Eva Juneja.

He is survived by his wife, Linda K. (Spahr) Boley; 5 daughters, Shirley (Ron) Bittaker, Bonnie (Tom) Block, Sherrie (Mark) Calhoun, Candie (William) Bauer, and Debbie Long; 2 sons, Michael (Gloria) and Chad Boley; 25 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Carrollton Assembly of God Church, 400 Steubenville Rd. SE. Visitation with family will be from 3-4 p.m. Service will be at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kerry Green officiating.