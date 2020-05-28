Heaven gained an Angel yesterday when Richard C. Hartong, 77, passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 26, 2020.

We lost our Patriarch, Friend, and Father. He will be missed by all. His wisdom, sarcasm, and humor has touched countless people over seven decades. It’s hard to think of a time when he wasn’t passing out his advice…. whether you asked for it or not.

He is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, a daughter, two sons, two ex-wives, a few possible illegitimate children, 15 cows, 20 goats, 8 pigs, a horse, a chicken, and his Old Lady Sue Dog and a Pup.

In the interest of public health, there are no services currently planned and the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.