Richard C. Moore, 84

Richard C. “Dick” Moore, 84, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at the Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born April 28, 1934, he was a son of the late Charles and Clara Boord Moore.

Dick was a retired heavy equipment operator and member of Local 18 in Akron for 60 years. He was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, and was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served on the USS Pittsburgh. A founding member of the Amsterdam Fire Department, he was also a life member of the Amsterdam VFW and former Masonic Lodge member.

Dick loved to make wooden toys, wishing wells and wheelbarrows, giving them to others as gifts. Always willing to help anyone in need, he will most of all be remembered as a great father and grandfather.

Surviving him are two sons, Joel Moore of North Carolina and Robert Yost of Wellsburg, West Virginia; a daughter, Julie (Howard) DeNoon of Bergholz; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister, Jean (Ed) Ondusko of Carrollton; and a brother, Donald Moore of Wintersville.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and brother, Samuel.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dan Loomis officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick’s name may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 713 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.