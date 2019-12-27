Richard D. Williamson, 65

Richard Dean “Dick” Williamson, 65, of Carrollton, passed away at home Dec. 24, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He was born Jan. 30, 1954 to Wayne “Jake” and the late Dorothea (Johnson) Williamson.

A 1972 graduate of Carrollton High School, Dick went on to retire from RKW North America in Franklin, KY in 2016. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of The Pelican Club where he attended events with his father. Dick also enjoyed attending tractor pulls and Carrollton Warriors football games. Prior to his illness, Dick was a licensed pilot and owned a single engine Cessna.

He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Edna; his wife of 14 years, Karen (Simpson); daughters, Kaysey Newbold and Tasha (Cody) Poole; and grandchildren, Nadia Pryor, Kashton & Branson Tonn, and Camden & Paisley Poole.

Dick will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Debbie (Jim) Bernard, David & Mark Williamson, Charlene Russell, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Dick’s family asks for donations to be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.