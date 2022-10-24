Richard “Dick” Franklin Miller, Sr., 83, of Minerva, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Dick was born in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 11, 1938, to Jacob Franklin and Mary Ellen (Poole) Miller.

Dick graduated from Malvern High School in 1956 where he lettered all four years in football and basketball as well as playing in the band. He was a 1960 graduate of Capital University in Columbus. Dick served in the Navy while in college and directly after college in Rhode Island.

Dick retired from Nationwide Insurance as a senior analyst after 39 years of service. After retirement he took a consultant position with IBM which lasted 5 years. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club. Dick was an avid sports enthusiast. He attended every Malvern High School Football game for 40 years and was even recognized with a special article in the local newspaper. He also enjoyed fishing and golf.

Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol (Polen) Miller of Minerva; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Hazem Tleimat) Miller of Columbus; a son, Richard Franklin Miller, Jr. of Minerva; eight grandchildren, Brandi of Columbus, Richard the III (Tina) of Columbus, Mariah of Columbus, Dezaray of San Diego, CA, Toni of Columbus, Mohammad of Columbus, Lana of Stanford, CA, and Eric of Pickerington; two great grandchildren, and two nieces, Heather Miller and Susan Miller.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by an infant brother, Frank, and a brother, Gary Miller.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jason Jackson of First Christian Church of Minerva officiating.

Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 202,2 from 12-1 p.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.