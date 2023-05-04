Richard “Dick” G. Fletcher, 80, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Centreville Village in Carrollton, Ohio.

A son of the late Chester D. and Geraldine (Stenger) Fletcher, he was born April 29, 1942, in Canton, Ohio.

He was raised in Harlem Springs by John and Hallie Vahalik.

Dick graduated from Carrollton High School in 1960 and attended the Greenford Christian church. He enjoyed golfing, tractor pulling, farming, riding motorcycles, and collecting and restoring cars. He belonged to the Western Reserve Motorcycle Club. Dick was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several local businesses including Petroco Trucking, Fletcher Oil, Eagle Truck Stops, Wide Track Motors, Fletcher Industries, and was a partner in Salem Cycle World.

He is survived by his five children, Rick (Dee) Fletcher, Denise (Pete) Houtz, Mark (Marcie) Fletcher, Marsha (David) Fletcher-Dickson, and Travis Fletcher; six grandchildren, Dustin Fletcher, Lydia (Andy) Sox, Dalton (Tricia) Hampson, Courtney (Zach) Marzilli, Dylan Fletcher, and Macy Fletcher; three beautiful great-granddaughters, Maylie, Jade, and Lilibet; sister, Bonnie Shaw; and two brothers, Larry Vahalik and Randy Jones.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. John Bush officiating.

Burial followed in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation was held from noon until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org.