Richard “Dick” Mathie, 72, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Walter L. and Geraldine C. Rohr Mathie, he was born May 2, 1949, in Massillon, Ohio.

Dick proudly served two years working as a dental technician in the United States Army. His family fondly remembers his love of horses.

He is survived by his wife, Theta Huffman Mathie; four stepchildren; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Sylvia Leahy and Sally Heck; five brothers, David (Carolyn) Mathie, Donald Mathie, Dennis (Rachel) Mathie, Walter (Glenda) Mathie, and Russell (Sharon) Mathie; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his step-son; two sisters, Patty Schiller and Nancy Riemenschneider; and sister-in-law, Linda Mathie.

A private burial was held in Westview Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.