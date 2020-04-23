Richard Earl Willis, 72, passed away in his home in Bakersfield, CA, Monday, April 13, 2020 after a short fight with aggressive cancer.
Born June 11, 1948 in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of William Palmer and Ann Margaret Willis.
Richard was a graduate of Carrollton High School and played football for the Carrollton Warriors.
He is survived by a brother, Gary Willis of Arizona; four children, Tiffany Willis, Jason Willis, Jennifer Willis and Megan Willis, all of California.
Gone but not forgotten.
We love you brother.
Rest in peace.