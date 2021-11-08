Richard Eugene Powell, 92, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Thomas J. and Clara Brunner Powell, he was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Canal Fulton, Ohio.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran, proudly serving two tours in the Korean War, and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was also an avid deer hunter, loved being outside, feeding the birds, and loved riding around on his 4-wheeler and golf cart. His family remembers how much he enjoyed going to Ponderosa every Sunday and how all the staff made him feel like a king.

He is survived by two daughters, Jerri Stimmel and Clarissa (Scott) Ray; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Swisher Powell in 2009; daughters, Michelle Powell and Jolee Getz; son, Michael Powell; and brother, Bob (Ruby) Powell.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in Richard’s memory by calling 718-987-1931.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.