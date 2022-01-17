Richard F. Stacy, 85, of Canton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Son of the late William F. and Alice M. Blackburn Stacy, he was born March 26, 1936, in Harrison County, Ohio.

He is survived by his three sons, Kevin Stacy of Salineville, Richard Stacy and Douglas Stacy; three nieces and nephews; four great nieces and nephews; and seven great-great nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Richard was also preceded in death his wife, Betty Jane Croston, and his son, Christopher Stacy.

Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred in Harlem Springs Cemetery with his sister, Martha I. Tucker on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Mark Black officiating.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.