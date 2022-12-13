Richard Franklin Miller, Jr., 58, of Minerva, passed away at Arbors at Minerva on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Richard, Jr. was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 24, 1964, to Virginia Carol (Polen) Miller and the late Richard Franklin Miller, Sr.

Richard worked for the trucking industry and did odd jobs. He loved to fish and play cards.

Richard is survived by his sister, Mary (Hazem Tleimat) Miller of Columbus; two sons, Richard Franklin (Tina) Miller III of Columbus and Eric Miller of Pickerington; two daughters, Dezaray Lynn Miller of San Diego, CA, and Toni Renee Miller of Columbus; and two grandchildren.

Per the family wishes, there will be no services.

