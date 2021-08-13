Richard J. “Butch” Scott, 73, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2021, in the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO, after becoming ill while traveling.

He was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Canton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Thomas George and Clara Day Scott.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Harkless and Elaine Gintz, and two brothers, Luther “Bud” Scott and Thomas “John” Scott.

He retired in 1998 from The Timken Company Gambrinus Plant in Canton following 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Leavittsville United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Butch was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He faithfully attended their sports and other activities throughout their school careers and beyond. As a personal gesture of his love, he would create an elaborate birthday cake for each of his grandchildren each year to help them celebrate. He was a general handyman who liked to “tinker” with household, automotive, and mechanical repairs, but he especially enjoyed working with wood and making gifts for his family and friends. He could repair virtually anything and utilized these skills to help out his family and neighbors. He had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Butch’s light-hearted approach to life was evidenced by his constant pranks on his family and his self-deprecating humor. His final act, a cross-country excursion out west with his beloved wife Betty was a long-time ambition. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a caring neighbor who will be missed by his family and community.

He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Burris Scott, whom he married June 22, 1968; a daughter, Mrs. Becky (Mike) Yost and a son Brad Scott, both of Sherrodsville; his five grandchildren, Kylie Manbeck of Dellroy, OH, Mikaela Manbeck, Kelci Manbeck, and Lance Scott, all of Sherrodsville, and Samantha Yost of Midvale, OH; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Cline of Midvale; and two sisters, Mrs. Ruthie (Gene) Moyer of Leavittsville, and Mrs. Lona (Bob) Keith of Mineral City, OH.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in the Leavittsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Ron Leggett officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville and one hour prior to services in the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to one of Butch’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Tribute Program, PO Box #1000, Dept. #4, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908.

