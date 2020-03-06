Richard J. Graham, 87, of Dellroy, Ohio, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following several years of declining health.

He was born March 4, 1933 in Hinton, Raleigh County, WV and was the son of the late Russell Joseph and Leoma Gwinn Graham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Roger, Frank, and Scott Graham, plus two infant brothers and two sisters, Macie Borland and Louise Shafer.

Richard retired in 1999 from Republic Steel in Canton after 47 years of service. He was a Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Carroll Masonic Lodge #124 and the Dellroy American Legion Post #475. Always community minded, he served on the Dellroy Village Council for ten years, and served as mayor of the Village of Dellroy for six years. During his term, he saw the first bank established and natural gas supply installed in Dellroy, and was an honored presenter at the opening ceremonies of the then new Carroll County Airport. His favorite pastime was spending time in his carefully manicured garden. He was a loving husband, father, and “Poppy” who will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene Fay Heter Graham, whom he married Sept. 30, 1958; his three children, Justin Dale (Stacey) Graham and Mrs. Tonya (Tom) Hoffman, both of Dellroy, and Jeffrey Dean (Christine) Graham, of Carrollton, Ohio; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Haupt of Alliance, Ohio and Lulubelle Hepner of Carrollton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Dellroy United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg where the Carroll County combined units of the VFW, DAV, and the American Legion will present military honors. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville where the Carroll Masonic Lodge #124 will provide Masonic Services. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Dellroy United Methodist Church, PO Box #172, Dellroy, Ohio 44620 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com.