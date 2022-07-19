Richard James Harty, 85, passed away July 10, 2022, at the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

He was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Akron, Ohio, and was the son of the late Harold Jenks and Elizabeth Rebecca Harty.

His wife of 41 years, Lillie Margaret Perry Harty, whom he married January 27, 1974, passed away Feb. 20, 2015.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Harty.

Richard (Dick) will be greatly missed by his stepchildren, Paul (Gwenn) Perry, Carol Perry, Tanya (Randy) Rhodes, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his many friends.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 515 Steubenville Road SE, Carrollton, Ohio.