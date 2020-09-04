Richard L. Clark, 91, of East Canton, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in the Allay Senior Care Center in Canton.

He was born April 15, 1929 in Minerva to Lawrence and Lila (Allmon) Clark.

He retired from the Mathie Supply in North Canton where he had worked for 17 years and had worked for Kopp Clay in Malvern for 17 years. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1949 and was a medic in the US Army during the Korean War. He is a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Smith) Clark who died in 1979; son, Randy Clark; sister, Nina Summer; and 2 brothers, Victor and Sheldon Clark.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ron Henderson of East Canton; 2 grandchildren, Samuel (Morgan) Henderson of N. Canton and Abigail Henderson of Whitinsville, MA.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.