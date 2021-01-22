Richard L. Wolford, 84, of Dellroy, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

He was born Nov. 8, 1936 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Clemance (Kesling) Wolford Eber.

Richard resided in Dellroy for 31 years, previously Massillon. He retired from The Timken Company in 1995 after 31 years of service, where he was a millwright in the Bearing Plant. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Morges and Fraternal order of Eagles #2170. Richard honorably served in the U.S. Army for 36 years during the Korean Conflict and also during Desert Storm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Jim Wolford and “Jeri” Fitch.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Wolford, with whom he celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on June 6; four daughters and one son, Jane (Duane) Danner, Christina (Steve) Hardwick, Mary (Adam) Zaleski, Elizabeth (Jim) Wolford, and William (Pamela) Wolford; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family members only will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Jonas Shell as Celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation at this time, but a Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com