Richard Lewis Mutton, 71, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home near Scio, surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 13, 1951, in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Wilbur Mutton and Edna Kotora Mutton.

Richard graduated from Carrollton High School and married another Warrior graduate, Charlene Poole Mutton, on April 8, 1972. Richard managed Archers Dairy for several years before going to work at Dowdel’s Pallet Shop in Zanesville. In 1976, he and Charlene started Mutton’s Dairy Farm and they worked side by side on the farm for 35 years. They also owned and operated Scio Feed and Hardware for almost 6 years before his illness caused him to retire. Richard was a member of the Harrison County Farm Bureau and Harrison County Coon Hunters. When he had free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends.

In addition to his dedicated wife, he is survived by children, Richard Lee (Hope) Mutton of Scio and Marsha (Allen) Decker of Strasburg; grandchildren, Caleb Mutton of Uhrichsville and Jadzia and Malick Dingman, both of Scio; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Piper and Delilah Cockran; a sister, Cookie McGee of Hanoverton and a brother, Ronald (Mary Jane) Mutton.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Mutton.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 52171 National Rd. E #1, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

