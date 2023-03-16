Richard Roudebush, 92, of Harlem Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Golden Age Retreat.

He was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Washington Township, Carroll County, to Arthur and Marie Roudebush at their home.

Richard graduated from Carrollton High School in 1949. He married the love of his life of almost 70 years, Vera Noble on July 19, 1953. Richard was an Air Force veteran, and was employed by the Timken Steel Company, retiring as a foreman after 32 years. He started helping his neighbor, Oscar Shepherd with his monument business in 1957, and he and Vera took over in 1965 as Roudebush Memorials. His son, Roger, joined the business and worked with him for 28 years. Richard’s brother, Gene, helped with the business for three years before its closing in 2020 after 63 years. His grandsons enjoyed helping him in the cemetery, setting the monuments and spending time with him. He and his wife also owned and operated the Dairy Dream in Harlem Springs from 1970-1978. Richard also drove school bus for ten years, and was an active member of Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs.

Richard is survived by his wife, Vera; daughters, Sharon (Rick) Wagner, and June (Bob) Wagner; son, Roger (Kelly) Roudebush; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Gene (Barb) Roudebush.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; daughter, Audrey Gantz; great-grandson, Eli Wagner and sister, Marlene White.

He was truly loved and cared for his family and loved spending time with all of them. He will truly be missed by his family. His greatest desire in life was for everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services.

The family would like to thank the Golden Age Retreat for the compassionate care of our father, as well as Darcy Plunkett and Mary Tinlin for their compassionate home care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s memory to Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 3167 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615; Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663; or the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, 2202 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.