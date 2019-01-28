Rickie J. Lambert, 59, of Dellroy, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 4, 1959 in Canton to the late Dewitt and Sarah (Campbell) Lambert.

He was a factory worker and an avid woodworker and loved being with his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing and being in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal (Benedict) Lambert, whom he married Feb. 26, 1997; 4 daughters, Kristy (Lonnie) Feemster, Lisa Byrd, Rosa (Joseph) Sikon, and Misty (Kevin) Hileman; 3 sons, Joseph Lambert, Rickie Lambert Jr., and John Lambert; 2 sisters, Sandy Hawkins and Kitty Hawkins; 3 brothers, Earl Lambert, Charles Shotwell and Kenneth Dinger, and 17 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Campbell; a brother-in-law, Thomas Hawkins and a grandson.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be 10 -12 noon. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.