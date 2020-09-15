Robert Alan Stull, 59, passed away suddenly Sept. 13, 2020.

He was born Aug. 3, 1961 to Wayne and Jane Stull of Amsterdam, Ohio.

Bob spent his early years growing up in Amsterdam where he played extensive hot stove baseball. The family relocated to Sebring, Ohio in 1974 where Bob met and later married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Ann Amabeli, on May 29, 1982, and together they had four sons.

Bob enjoyed sports all through his youth and high school days, and spent much time playing and coaching his boys, his brothers, and his nephews through the years. For the past 35 years, Bob was a heavy equipment operator for the Mahoning County Engineers Office stationed at the District 4 Outpost just outside Sebring. Bob was very talented at operating backhoes and loaders, and had constructed various roads, passes and ponds at his brothers’ family farms. Bob’s knowledge and appreciation of 70’s classic rock music was amazing as he could repeatedly name songs and artists within seconds of the first note. Bob’s love, care, understanding, wit, teasing and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

Surviving Bob is his wife, Teresa; their sons, Robert (Reagan) of Canton, Kevin (Ashley) of Damascus, Alex (Jenna) of Alliance and Mitch of Alliance. Their four sons blessed Bob and Teresa with four grandchildren, Brylin, Easton, Sylvia and Ellena. Bob’s grandchildren meant the world to him and rarely did a day go by where he did not spend time with at least one of them.

Bob is also survived by his four brothers, Bill (Chip) of Mayer, AZ, Randy (Gina) of Homeworth, Russ of Homeworth and Jim (Jennifer) of Silver Lake, Ohio, and brother-in-law, Joe Amabeli of Sebring and sister-in-law, Janet (Adam) Gerkin of Upper Arlington, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephew, all of whom he loved very much. The nicknames Bob has given to many will live on forever – Beanie, Pantsy, Jetthro, Louie, Gordie and Junior, to name just a few.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Rick, in 1995; his parents, Wayne and Jane in May 2020; his mother-in-law, Rose Amabeli in 2005; and his father-in-law, Tony Amabeli in 2001. The family receives peace knowing Bob is reunited with those he loved so much.

A private memorial service will be held with Bob’s immediate family. Family and friends may share a memory, leave a message, or watch the services virtually at www.ctcfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Ann’s Church in Sebring, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave, Alliance Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.