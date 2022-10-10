Robert “Bob” Bland, 90, of Kilgore, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, at Centreville Village in Carrollton.

A son of the late Arlie and Myrtle Sally Harper Bland, he was born June 17, 1932, in Rose Township, Carroll County.

Bob was a member of the Carroll County Fair Board for 47 total years, serving as Secretary for 32 years; he was a founding member of Loudon Township Fire Department, member of Kilgore Evangelical Church, a 4-H advisor, and a member of the National Retired Railroad Workers. Following his retirement from the railroad, Bob found a new passion by driving around members of the Amish community for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Beulah Wilson; two sons, Robert (Christina) Bland and Mark (Julie) Bland; two daughters, Sue (Mike) Beun and Kathy (Ken) Stoneman; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Ruegg.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.

A memorial service for Robert will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Kilgore Evangelical Church.

Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services in the Church.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with arrangements.