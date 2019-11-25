Robert (Bob) Eugene Miller, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019 in his home.

The son of the late Glenn Miller and Lucille Rutledge Bake, he was born Oct. 1, 1943 in Carrollton, OH.

He served four years with distinction in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Diego.

Bob, a kind, generous and loving man, was a dedicated husband, father, family man and friend. He was the rock you wanted in a crisis, bringing his sense of humor, sharp wit, level-head, and infinitely positive attitude to any situation. He was always the first to lend a helping hand whether it was for his family, a friend or even a stranger. Bob loved a challenge and was not one to give up, regardless of the circumstance.

Bob loved his animals, so much so, he never turned away the many strays his wife, Pamela, brought home. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and just working his property. Another of his favorite pastimes was bowling and mornings always began with a crossword puzzle.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, whom he married Feb. 22, 1977; children, Kimberly (Mike) Kamerer, Troy Miller, Erika (Dan) Dauk and Aaron Postlethwaite; a brother, Samuel Bake; two sisters, Sue McFerren and Judy Lowdermilk; grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Roman, Lauren, Andrew, Mason, Kylie, and Savanah; and his beloved dogs, Deacon and Quill.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Reverend Dr. Lee Martin from Christ the King Angelican Church in Columbiana officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made in Bob’s name to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615.