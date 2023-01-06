Robert “Bob” J. Gundrum, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

A son of the late Benedict and Grace MacCarrol Gundrum, he was born April 11, 1935, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 until his retirement from the 911AF base in Pittsburgh, as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1991. He was a Korean War Veteran and also served as a past chaplain at the Amsterdam VFW Post 232. Bob also worked at Weirton Steel for 28 years, where he also retired from. After retiring, Bob started his own “good looking and successful” farm in the Kilgore area, where he and his friends, Charles and Mike would farm beef cattle together. The farm was his main hobby and became his very own “paradise” during the final years of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Johnston Gundrum; children, Roberta (John) O’Bryon, Matthew (Vikki) Gundrum, Trisha (Scott) Gunther, and stepson, Joseph Demchik; grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon Gundrum; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Piper Gundrum; sisters, Rose D’Angelo and MaryAnn (Raymond) Blain; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul (Donna), Benjamin (Ellen), and Jerome (Helen) Gundrum, and two sisters, Alice (Daniel) Granatier and Kate (Bob) Merrill.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating and military honors.

Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.