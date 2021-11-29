Robert “Bob” L. Lucas, 62, of Carrollton, passed away in his home Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

A son of the late William R. and Dolores R. Wigley Lucas, he was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Canton, Ohio.

During his life, Bob enjoyed fishing and worked for the Ohio Poly Corporation for over twenty years.

He is survived by his brother, Wayne (Kim) Lucas; two sisters, Cheryl Mercurio and Tanya Schuck; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Per his family’s wishes, there will be no services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.