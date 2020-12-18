Robert Boyd Gween, 88, of Carrollton passed away Tuesday evening Dec. 15, 2020 at Sunnyslope Care Center in Bowerston.

Born May 8, 1932 in Lee Township, he was the son of the late Dewey and Jennie Gween.

Robert had been employed at Hercules Motors and spent 44 years at TRW/PCC in Minerva.

Upon entering the Air Force, he was selected for the armed forces Special Weapons Project in New Mexico. He was assigned to testing and installation of fusing systems, the loading and off-loading of nuclear and thermonuclear weapons.

He was an endowment member of the National Rifle Association.

Surviving him are his son, John (Mary) Gween of Hilliard; two grandchildren, Christopher and Alyssa; a brother, Kenny Gween; and a sister, Mona Shultz.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and sister, Ada.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes there were no services and burial took place in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or donate by phone, 800-805-5856.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.