Robert Buck Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Robert Earl Buck of Carrollton, who passed away January 8, 2021, will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at noon in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Vernon Palo. In lieu of formal visitation, family and friends are invited to come enjoy some of Bob’s favorite songs performed by the organist shortly before services begin. Masonic services and full military honors by the VFW and American Legion will be provided.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.