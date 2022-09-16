Robert C. Crouse, 82, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Aultman Hospital. He was born March 9, 1940, in Carrollton to Robert W. and Irene (Sweeney) Crouse. He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where he worked for 40 years and then after retirement worked for Guess Motors for 10 years. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1957 and is a member of the Carrollton Athletic Hall of Fame and a US Army Veteran. He is a member of 183 different Country Music Fan Clubs. He enjoyed going to breakfast with Donnie and the “Breakfast Crew” and loved going to movie theaters with his wife Linda. He was passionate about attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda (Bender) Crouse, whom he married Dec. 28, 1989; 7 children, Bob Brinker, Jim Brinker, Jean Jobes, Kathy Ray, Johnna McClain, Mike and Mark Crouse; a sister, Elizabeth (Gerald) McHenny; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 22, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Church, 89 Canyon Rd., Carrollton, Ohio.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.