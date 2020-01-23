Robert C. Harrah, 75, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton, Ohio.

A son of the late Clarence and Virginia Holiday Harrah, he was born June 8, 1944 in Cadiz, Ohio.

Robert was in the US Army Reserves and was retired from Republic Steel after 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sharon Lamp; a son, Rich (Audra) Mitchell; a daughter, Kym (Lewis) Cross; seven grandchildren, Brynne, Gavin, Torryn, Tre, McKinzie, Caden, and Casen; and three brothers, Fred, John and Joe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.